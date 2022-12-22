MC Commissioners award bid for Bradford project

TROY – M&T Excavating LLC, of Bradford, was awarded the contract for the East Oakwood Street improvements project in Bradford for the cost of $626,005 during the Miami County Commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The project was put out to bid and M&T Excavating, LLC was the lowest and best bid. A total of $150,000 of the funds will be utilized from the 2021 CBBG Community Development Allocation funds.

Dan Suerdieck, manager of planning and zoning with the department of development in Miami County, said, “They’ve done work with us before, and I expect they’ll do a great job with this.”

Then, the commissioners voted to table a resolution involving a contract with R.T. Industries Inc. for the collection of glass recycling containers through Miami County businesses throughout the 2023 year. The commissioners requested to table the resolution in order to discuss the possibility of raising the wages of the employees to be “more consistent with other county employees,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer. Currently, the resolution states “a rate of $14.50 per hour, per worker and $17.00 per hour for the supervisor.” The total expected cost was $20,000.

Another resolution involved a change order for the Miami County One Stop Center project. The change order was for an increase in the amount by $359.59 for a new total of $6,788,092.59 which was due to various additions and reductions to the project.

Keefe Commissary Network LLC, of Strongsville, was awarded the inmate commissary services contract for a period of three years. According to the resolution, “Keefe will invoice Miami County on a monthly basis for all commissary items purchased.”

The commissioners authorized the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to negotiate a contract with Team Health/Premier Physician Services for inmate healthcare services which will be used by the Miami County Jail and Incarceration Facility.

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services was authorized for a contract for Mediation Assisted Treatment Support for inmates in the Miami County Jail and Incarceration Facility who are addicted to narcotics. Tri-County will reimburse the Sheriff’s Office $400 per month.

The commissioners approved three resolutions for various programs provided to the juveniles who are going through the Juvenile Court system. The programs involve substance abuse, adolescent outreach, and behavioral health services. Each program is budgeted to be $8,000, except the behavioral health services which is not to exceed $28,600.

Then, the commissioners accepted a grant award from the hazardous materials emergency preparedness grant in the amount of $6,215 with a $1,243 local match which will be used to conduct two HAZMAT training courses.

The Miami County Emergency Management Agency was authorized to submit the LEPC Grant application for the State Emergency Response Commission grant for an amount of $26,5000.

Finally, the commissioners authorized the microwave replacement project for the Auditor/IT Department for the radios that provide communication “for all network, phone, and security traffic,” according to the resolution. The cost shall not exceed $149,418.60.

Following the meeting, the commissioners opened one bid for the Owens Road Bridge replacement project. The bid was from Brumbaugh Construction, of Arcanum, for an amount of $621,692.

Then, they participated in a zoning hearing for two applicants.

The first was submitted by Martin Black, of Union Township, who requested to rezone 2.2 acres from general agriculture to single family residential.

The second was submitted by David Fisher, of Newton Township, who requested to rezone 3.43 acres from general agriculture to single family residential.

The commissioners approved both applications.