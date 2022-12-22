Tavern Building owner begins repairs ordered by city

TROY — The owner of the Tavern Building located on West Main Street is in the process of completing repairs ordered recently by the city of Troy, according to an email update that was distributed to city council members during their meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.

The city issued the orders to repair regarding several maintenance violations at the building on Thursday, Nov. 3.

According to the city’s email, a plan for scaffolding in front of the building has been submitted and approved, with an estimated installation date sometime in the next 8-10 weeks.

“We will continue to work with Mr. Kimmel through this process to obtain the necessary evidence to ensure that this moves forward,” Planning and Zoning Administrator Austin Eidemiller said in the email update.

The sidewalks and parking spaces in front of the Tavern Building have been closed since a tornado damaged the building in 2020.

Several of the other repairs mentioned in the city’s orders have already been completed, the email said. Graffiti was removed from the rear of the building and a damaged fence has been repaired; all of the building’s gutters have also been reconnected except for the southeast corner.

“A signed window glass replacement contract was submitted to the city,” the email said, “with an estimated eight-week lead time for materials and two weeks for two-week installation timeframe.”

“The remaining issues addressed in the notice of violation are weather-dependent, and have been given until March 9 for completion,” the email said.