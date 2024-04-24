MC Commissioners award mowing bid

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners awarded Running G Farms LLC, of Rio Grande, with the the 2024 Roadside Mowing Program bid during their meeting on Tuesday, April 23.

Running G Farms will complete up to three rounds of mowing of approximately 419 miles of Miami County Highways in 2024 for $33,499.05, as requested by the county engineer.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following resolutions:

• To sign an escrow agreement for the construction of the North Branch Pass Subdivision, Section with Monroe Federal Savings & Loan Association for North Branch Land Company LLC. The Record Plat was approved by the Miami County Planning Commission on March 19, and by the Miami County engineer on April 17. North Branch submitted an approved financial guaranty at 110% of the approved estimated construction cost.

• To set the date of Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 9:05 a.m. to receive and open sealed bids for a new County Engineer Salt Storage Building. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled at the Miami County Highway Garage for Wednesday, May 8, at 9 a.m.

• To sign a Memorandum of Agreement Addendum, increase from $75,000 to $110,000 with Miami County Juvenile Court and Michael’s Resource and Treatment Center in Greenville for the provision of placement and related services specified in an individual child care agreement (ICCA) for children in the care and custody of the Title IV-E Agency (Miami County Juvenile Court). This addendum includes additional work, which was erroneously excluded from the approved contract and is consistent with current local, state, and federal laws and regulations.

• To acknowledge receipt of juvenile court’s 2023 annual report and further authorize a condensed version of said report for distribution to the community.

• To acknowledge receipt of the state fiscal year (sfy) 2024 elderly & disabled transit fare assistance program $36,186 grant award. Said funds will offset the farebox loss incurred during 2022 SFY because of offering a reduced fare to the elderly and people with disabilities.

• A zoning Amendment, filed by Scott Clark, of West state Route 41 in Covington, requesting permission to rezone 5.5 acres from A-2, general agriculture to A-1, domestic agriculture.

The commissioners announced they will attend the following events on Friday, April 26:

• The 2024 Arbor Day Celebration at 10 a.m. at Menke Park, located at 1176 West Main St. in Troy.

• The retirement party for Scott Pence at the sanitary engineering office at 11:30 a.m.

The annual county employee/citizen recognition at the Miami Count Municipal Court’s large courtroom at 1:30 p.m.