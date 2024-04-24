Piqua celebrates Arbor Day

Lexxy Rader, second from left, and Sophia Brinkman, far right, both Piqua Central Intermediate School fourth-grade students help city of Piqua employees plant trees during a city of Piqua Arbor Day celebration. The girls, along with other fourth graders and attendees, on Monday, April 23, witnessed a special presentation by Certified Arborist Mark Caldwell, of Tree Care Inc., and Piqua Mayor Kris Lee, who read a proclamation in honor of the event. The students were each given a chance to help plant an oak tree in the school’s Tribe Garden. Following that, the students were each given a burr oak tree to take home with them. The trees were given to the students by Tree Care Inc.

By Katheleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today