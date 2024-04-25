DAYTON — The Troy baseball team defeated Stebbins 18-3 Wednesday on the road.

Aidan Gorman was 2-for-5, Ryan Block was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs, Liam Evilsizor had two RBIs and Carson Riddle was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Drew Westfall and Riddle combined on a three-hitter, striking out five and walking six.

Piqua 6,

Fairborn 0

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team got a MVL win at Hardman Field Wednesday.

Cohen Brown and Ben Lavey were both 2-for-3, Owen Shawler was 2-for-3 with a double, Hunter Steinke was 2-for-3 with a double and Mason Davis was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Davis pitched a one-hitter, striking out six.

Sidney 4,

Tippecanoe 3

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe baseball team dropped a road game with Sidney Wednesday.

Dylan Potts was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Bryce Eckert was 2-for-4.

Braden Burgbacher and Anderson McKinney combined on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Lehman Catholic 8,

Milton-Union 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys baseball team got a home win Wednesday.

CJ Olding was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Turner Lachey was 2-for-4 with a double and Seth Kennedy was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.

Seth Knapke and Ethan Stiver combined on a three-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

For Milton-Union, Peyton Nichols and Wesley Schommer each had one double and Nichols pitched a seven-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.

Bethel 10,

C-J 6

DAYTON — The Bethel baseball team got a road in in non-conference play Wednesday.

Noah McCann was 3-for-5, Elijah Schroeder was 2-for-5 with five RBIs, Christian Barker had a double and two RBIs, Luke Gray was 2-for-4 with a double and Braylon Schroeder had a double.

Barker and Evan Goodman combined on a 10-hitter, striking out five and walking six.

TUESDAY

Miamisburg 3,

Piqua 2

MIAMISBURG — The Piqua baseball team dropped a close game on the road Tuesday.

Mason Davis was 2-for-2 for Piqua.

Trenton Laughman and Cohen Brown combined on a four-hitter, striking out six and walking seven.

Tippecanoe 11,

Xenia 7

XENIA — The Tippecanoe baseball team was leading 11-7 after six innings Tuesday when the game was suspended.

Brady Liskey was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Preston Zumwalt had a triple.

Cayden McKinney and Anderson McKinney had allowed nine hits, striking out six and walking six.

Covington 10,

Northridge 7

DAYTON — The Covington baseball team got a TRC win on the road Tuesday.

Carter Owens had a double and three RBIs, Tyler Jay was 2-for-4 with a double, Jacob Tipps had two RBIs, Ashton Skaggs was 2-for-2 and Tanner Palsgrove and Connor Humphrey each had a double.

Five pitcher combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking 12.

Newton 3,

TC North 2

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team got a home win Tuesday.

Ty Schauer had two RBIs.

Austin Tippie and Schauer combined on a three-hitter, striking out 13 and walking six.