DAYTON — The Troy baseball team defeated Stebbins 18-3 Wednesday on the road.
Aidan Gorman was 2-for-5, Ryan Block was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs, Liam Evilsizor had two RBIs and Carson Riddle was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Drew Westfall and Riddle combined on a three-hitter, striking out five and walking six.
Piqua 6,
Fairborn 0
PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team got a MVL win at Hardman Field Wednesday.
Cohen Brown and Ben Lavey were both 2-for-3, Owen Shawler was 2-for-3 with a double, Hunter Steinke was 2-for-3 with a double and Mason Davis was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Davis pitched a one-hitter, striking out six.
Sidney 4,
Tippecanoe 3
SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe baseball team dropped a road game with Sidney Wednesday.
Dylan Potts was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Bryce Eckert was 2-for-4.
Braden Burgbacher and Anderson McKinney combined on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking three.
Lehman Catholic 8,
Milton-Union 2
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys baseball team got a home win Wednesday.
CJ Olding was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Turner Lachey was 2-for-4 with a double and Seth Kennedy was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Seth Knapke and Ethan Stiver combined on a three-hitter, striking out six and walking three.
For Milton-Union, Peyton Nichols and Wesley Schommer each had one double and Nichols pitched a seven-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.
Bethel 10,
C-J 6
DAYTON — The Bethel baseball team got a road in in non-conference play Wednesday.
Noah McCann was 3-for-5, Elijah Schroeder was 2-for-5 with five RBIs, Christian Barker had a double and two RBIs, Luke Gray was 2-for-4 with a double and Braylon Schroeder had a double.
Barker and Evan Goodman combined on a 10-hitter, striking out five and walking six.
TUESDAY
Miamisburg 3,
Piqua 2
MIAMISBURG — The Piqua baseball team dropped a close game on the road Tuesday.
Mason Davis was 2-for-2 for Piqua.
Trenton Laughman and Cohen Brown combined on a four-hitter, striking out six and walking seven.
Tippecanoe 11,
Xenia 7
XENIA — The Tippecanoe baseball team was leading 11-7 after six innings Tuesday when the game was suspended.
Brady Liskey was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Preston Zumwalt had a triple.
Cayden McKinney and Anderson McKinney had allowed nine hits, striking out six and walking six.
Covington 10,
Northridge 7
DAYTON — The Covington baseball team got a TRC win on the road Tuesday.
Carter Owens had a double and three RBIs, Tyler Jay was 2-for-4 with a double, Jacob Tipps had two RBIs, Ashton Skaggs was 2-for-2 and Tanner Palsgrove and Connor Humphrey each had a double.
Five pitcher combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking 12.
Newton 3,
TC North 2
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team got a home win Tuesday.
Ty Schauer had two RBIs.
Austin Tippie and Schauer combined on a three-hitter, striking out 13 and walking six.