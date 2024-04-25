Tuesday/Wednesday Softball Roundup

Miami East’s Tenly Potter dives across the plate with a run Wednesday against Covington at Miami East High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Nell Rogers makes a leaping catch in right field against Miami East Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Madison Maxson puts down a bunt against Covington Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Taylor Foutz tosses the ball to first base Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

DAYTON — The Troy softball team got a 15-2 win over Stebbins Wednesday.

Alexis Ater was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Madison Wright had a double and two RBIs, Sophia Knife was 2-for-3 and Olivia Setser was 2-for-4.

Knife pitched a six-hitter, striking out seven.

Fairborn 6,

Piqua 3

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team lost a home game Wednesday.

Audrey Bean was 2-for-4, Izzy Vincent was 2-for-4 and Sam Clark and Taylan Swartz each had one double.

Julia Coppess pitched a 10-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

Tippecanoe 16,

Sidney 8

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe softball team got a road win Wednesday.

Gracie Raiff was 2-for-4, Charlize McCormick was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Emily Aselage was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Rylan Elms was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Graci Anderson was 2-for-3 with two doubles.

Jaina Drum and Rylan Elms combined on a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking five.

Miami East 10,

Covington 7

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team rallied from deficits of 4-0 and 6-3 to get a home win Wednesday in TRC action.

Raegan Howell blasted a three-run homer and was 2-for-4 with five RBIs, Jacqueline Kadel was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Whitni Enis was 3-for-4 and Abigail Kadel was 2-for-3.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a seven-hitter with 10 strikeouts and four walks.

Elizabeth Coblentz was 3-for-3 with a home run for Covington.

Karyanne Turner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ava Hartwig had two RBIs.

Turner, Jayda McClure and Stevi Newhouse combined to strikeout two and walk five.

Bethel 13,

Troy Christian 2

TROY — The Bethel softball team got a win on the road Wednesday.

Allie Sheen had a home run and two RBIs, Karis Hawk was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Paige Kearns was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Faith Moorefield was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs.

Addie Etherington and Layla Moore combined on an eight-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

For Troy Christian, Annie Twiss had a home run.

Ella Dersham was 3-for-3 and Kaylee Eschete was 2-for-3.

Dersham struck out seven and walked four.

TUESDAY

Tippecanoe 11,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Tippecanoe softball team picked up a road win Tuesday.

Charlize McCormick was 2-for-4 with a double, Gracie Raiff was 2-for-3, Rylan Elms had a home run and three RBIs and Kyla Fry homered.

Elms pitched a one-hitter, striking out seven.

Covington 14,

Northridge 1

DAYTON — The Covington softball team picked up a road win Tuesday.

Ava Hartwig was 2-for-2, Taylor Foutz was 3-for-4 with a double, Stevi Newhouse had a home run and two RBIs and Kamryn Barnes was 3-for-4.

Nell Rogers and Kylie Palsgrove were both 2-for-3, Bella Batdorf had a home run and three RBIs and Karyanne Turner and Elizabeth Coblentz both homered.

Jayda McClure and Newhouse combined on a no-hitter, striking out five and walking three.

Bradford 16,

Miss. Valley 1

UNION CITY — The Bradford softball team used ‘Canan’ power to pick up a win Tuesday.

Lilly Canan was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Tegan Canan was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Alani Canan was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Lex Clark had two RBIs, Callie Didonato and Chloe Hocker both doubled and Vivian Harleman hit a home run.

Tegan Canan and Harleman combined on a three-hitter, striking out two and walking four.

TC North 10,

Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped a game with Tri-County North Tuesday.

Layla Van Culin and Cori Haines combined on a nine-hitter, striking out one and walking five.

