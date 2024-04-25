Tuesday/Wednesday Softball Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy softball team got a 15-2 win over Stebbins Wednesday.
Alexis Ater was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Amayah Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Madison Wright had a double and two RBIs, Sophia Knife was 2-for-3 and Olivia Setser was 2-for-4.
Knife pitched a six-hitter, striking out seven.
Fairborn 6,
Piqua 3
PIQUA — The Piqua softball team lost a home game Wednesday.
Audrey Bean was 2-for-4, Izzy Vincent was 2-for-4 and Sam Clark and Taylan Swartz each had one double.
Julia Coppess pitched a 10-hitter, striking out four and walking two.
Tippecanoe 16,
Sidney 8
SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe softball team got a road win Wednesday.
Gracie Raiff was 2-for-4, Charlize McCormick was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Emily Aselage was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Rylan Elms was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Graci Anderson was 2-for-3 with two doubles.
Jaina Drum and Rylan Elms combined on a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking five.
Miami East 10,
Covington 7
CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team rallied from deficits of 4-0 and 6-3 to get a home win Wednesday in TRC action.
Raegan Howell blasted a three-run homer and was 2-for-4 with five RBIs, Jacqueline Kadel was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Whitni Enis was 3-for-4 and Abigail Kadel was 2-for-3.
Jacqueline Kadel pitched a seven-hitter with 10 strikeouts and four walks.
Elizabeth Coblentz was 3-for-3 with a home run for Covington.
Karyanne Turner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ava Hartwig had two RBIs.
Turner, Jayda McClure and Stevi Newhouse combined to strikeout two and walk five.
Bethel 13,
Troy Christian 2
TROY — The Bethel softball team got a win on the road Wednesday.
Allie Sheen had a home run and two RBIs, Karis Hawk was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Paige Kearns was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Faith Moorefield was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs.
Addie Etherington and Layla Moore combined on an eight-hitter, striking out four and walking two.
For Troy Christian, Annie Twiss had a home run.
Ella Dersham was 3-for-3 and Kaylee Eschete was 2-for-3.
Dersham struck out seven and walked four.
TUESDAY
Tippecanoe 11,
Xenia 0
XENIA — The Tippecanoe softball team picked up a road win Tuesday.
Charlize McCormick was 2-for-4 with a double, Gracie Raiff was 2-for-3, Rylan Elms had a home run and three RBIs and Kyla Fry homered.
Elms pitched a one-hitter, striking out seven.
Covington 14,
Northridge 1
DAYTON — The Covington softball team picked up a road win Tuesday.
Ava Hartwig was 2-for-2, Taylor Foutz was 3-for-4 with a double, Stevi Newhouse had a home run and two RBIs and Kamryn Barnes was 3-for-4.
Nell Rogers and Kylie Palsgrove were both 2-for-3, Bella Batdorf had a home run and three RBIs and Karyanne Turner and Elizabeth Coblentz both homered.
Jayda McClure and Newhouse combined on a no-hitter, striking out five and walking three.
Bradford 16,
Miss. Valley 1
UNION CITY — The Bradford softball team used ‘Canan’ power to pick up a win Tuesday.
Lilly Canan was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Tegan Canan was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Alani Canan was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Lex Clark had two RBIs, Callie Didonato and Chloe Hocker both doubled and Vivian Harleman hit a home run.
Tegan Canan and Harleman combined on a three-hitter, striking out two and walking four.
TC North 10,
Newton 0
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped a game with Tri-County North Tuesday.
Layla Van Culin and Cori Haines combined on a nine-hitter, striking out one and walking five.
