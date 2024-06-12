MC Commissioners award salt building bid

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — Vancon Inc. of Dayton was awarded the bid for the Miami County Engineer Salt Storage Project Building.

The Miami County Commissioners issued a notice to proceed during their meeting on Tuesday, June 11.

The total cost of the project is $1,404,633 and is intended to be completed by Oct. 31.

Paul Huelskamp, county engineer, addressed the commissioners during the meeting and said the construction of this project should ensure a longer lifespan for the facility.

“We’re using an admixture to the concrete to prevent penetration of saltwater into the concrete. We’re also using epoxy coated reinforcing steel, and then the wood parts are going to be pressure treated lumber,” he said.

Huelskamp added that currently the facility supplies salt to ten townships and are in discussion with providing it to the other two in the area.

“Whenever they want to come get it we’re generally working there anyway. We weigh them in and out over to transfer stations and bill them appropriately for the amount of salt that they pick up,” he said.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following resolutions:

• To submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) and to execute contracts required for the Swailes Road Bridge Replacement Project.

• To release the sum of $173,790 from the subdivider escrow agreement with North Branch Land Company LLC for the construction of North Branch Pass Subdivision, phase 3. A balance of $455,971.60 shall remain in said escrow agreement.

• To set a bid date of July 9, to receive open bids for the 2024 Center Line and Edge Line Striping and Center Line Layout Program for an estimated 200 miles of county roads.

• To accept a purchase of two 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazers and trade in of one 2019 Ford Escape to White Allen Chevrolet of Dayton. The cost of the two trucks is $58,588.70, minus a trade in value of $11,000, making the total cost $47,588.70.

• To sign an agreement with National CineMedia (NCM) as requested by the department of job and family services to purchase advertising at Cinemark Theater in Piqua, promoting fraud awareness in Miami County. NCM will create a full panel banner, mobile screen ad that will run on all screens at the theater for 12 months for $3,000.

• To sign two-year extension of the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) sub-grant agreement. The WIOA serves as a vehicle through which Miami County receives WIOA funding. The two-year extension will run through June 30, 2026.

• To sign an employee requisition for a full-time account clerk in the department of job and family services at a pay range of $16.20 to $21.92 depending on qualifications due to the promotion of Cody Cantrell.

• To sign a three-year maintenance agreement with Endicott Microfilm of Hamilton for service and maintenance of the Kodak Doc Archive Writer 4800. The cost of the agreement is $21,000 and will run from July 17, 2024, through July 16, 2027.

• To purchase 13 office chairs from Brower Stationers of Troy for the sanitary engineering department at a total cost of $3,494.27.

• To extend an agreement with New Path Inc. Mobile Food Delivery Program for costs associated with mileage and personnel. The commissioners authorized to extend the quarterly reimbursement payments of $25,000 until Dec. 31, 2025.