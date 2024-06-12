Piqua Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-7:50 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Clark gas station on Looney Road.

-11:36 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the 700 block of McKinley Avenue.

-10:22 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-8:17 a.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 100 block of Staunton Street.

MONDAY

-3:52 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft of wallet and credit cards from a residence at the 800 block of Water Street.

-11:52 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Wayne Street and Water Street.

-10:39 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint a window being broken at a residence at the 1100 block of Lake Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.