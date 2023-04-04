MC Commissioners celebrate National County Government Month

By Haylee Pence

TROY – April 2023 has been proclaimed as National County Government Month by the Miami County Commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday, April 4.

According to the resolution, “Miami County and all counties take pride in their responsibility to protect and enhance the health, welfare and safety of its residents in efficient and cost-effective ways. Under the leadership of the National Association of Counties President Denise Winfrey, NACO is highlighting how ‘Counties RISE!’ in demonstrating resiliency, inclusion, solvency, and empowerment.”

Commissioner Ted Mercer commented that they kicked off the month with a “hot dog day” where they served hot dogs to the county employees. The commissioners encouraged county employees to continue to celebrate throughout the month.

Then, the commissioners authorized two agreements for services between Fidlar Technologies and the Miami County Recorders’ Office for “maintenance and support of the land records software system,” stated in the resolution. The cost of both of the agreements total to $22,375 for one year. The agreements are renewal contracts.

The commissioners also authorized the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to purchase two Welch-Allyn Connex 6700 Series vital sign monitors for a cost not to exceed $15,619.48.

Following the meeting, Michael Clarey, interim commissioners’ administrator, provided an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund update. According to Clarey, a total of $7,487,438.07 has been approved in resolutions between restricted and unrestricted funds with a majority of the funds being spent on public health and economic impact.

Clarey concluded that in restricted funds a balance of $5,356.98 remains which is flexible depending on the $5,449,200 in pending funds. The pending funds are more “fluid” according to Clarey. In unrestricted funds, a balance of $3,234,282.63 remains. This balance is also flexible depending on the $4,688,400 in pending funds which is also fluid.

The commissioners thanked the committee for their work.