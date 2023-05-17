MC Commissioners contribute $100K to Fletcher water tower

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved the contribution of $100,000 to the Fletcher Water Tower project.

The current water tower is 90 years old and according to Fletcher Village Mayor Penny Reed, it recently had a leak that needed repaired.

A new water tower would be 100,000 gallons in a new location.

“The new water tower would allow the village of Fletcher to maintain the water supply infrastructure necessary to provide safe and affordable drinking water to the residents and businesses in its service area,” stated a resolution on the matter.

Julie Anderson, village clerk and water clerk for the village of Fletcher, discussed the process the village has gone through to get funding. She cited several other sources of funding as well as loans to allow the village to build the water tower.

Anderson and Reed both thanked the commissioners for their contribution, which utilizes unrestricted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The commissioners also approved the contribution of $35,000 to Monroe Township for the storm water/curb repair improvements project.

The project involves replacing curbs and gutters in the Marroy Manor subdivision, according to the resolution.

In other business, the commissioners accepted the 2023 Court Technology Grant award for the Miami County Municipal Court. The grant is in the amount of $36,500, which will be used to implement the Ohio Community Supervision System, a new case management system.

The Tipp-Elizabeth Road Bridge replacement project was awarded to Sunesis Construction Co. in the amount of $520,837.57.

West Central Juvenile Detention Center was approved to purchase four molded chairs, 10 armless chairs, and six tables for a cost not to exceed $10,704.18 for youth living areas.

The Miami County Commissioners then participated in a bid opening for the Miami County Fairground fence replacement project, in which they received two bids.

Allied Fence Builders Inc. from Dayton with a total bid of $151,150.

Lake Erie Construction Co from Norwalk with a total bid of $154,725.

On Wednesday, May 17, at 2 p.m., the Miami County Commissioners will hold a special session/executive session to discuss personnel/appointment of staff/interviews in the Commissioners’ meeting room.