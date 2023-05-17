Miami East High School’s commencement set for May 26

CASSTOWN — Miami East High School will present 107 diplomas to its graduating Class of 2023 on Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m. at Hobart Arena.

The 2023 class valedictorian is Clark Bennett. He is the son of Jason and Ellen Bennett. He is a member of the National Honor Society, and was elected to be the class president. Bennett participated on the varsity cross country and varsity track teams for four years, where he qualified to compete at the state level multiple times and earned the title of All-State Athlete twice. He has also been a member of the concert band, jazz band, academic team, and chess club. After graduation, Bennett plans to attend an undecided university to study engineering.

Joan Olson. daughter of Sean and Stephanie Olson, has been named co-salutatorian of the Miami East High School class of 2023. Olson is a member of National Honor Society, academic team, symphonic choir, and Tri-M Music Honor Society. She is also active in youth group and participates in several volunteering opportunities through her church, in addition to working part time. After graduation, Olson plans to attend the University of Dayton to study secondary education.

Isaac Beal, son of John and Melissa Beal, has also been named co-salutatorian of the Class of 2023 at Miami East High School. Beal serves as president of the Miami East FFA Chapter, president of the Ham and Lamb 4-H Club, and vice president of the Miami East class of 2023. He is actively involved in the National Honor Society, academic team, chess club, golf, student council, and works part-time. After graduation, Beal plans to attend the University of Dayton to major in mechanical engineering

The 2023 Class quote is “Better to just be real.” The class flower is Freesia and the class song is “I Wish” by Rascal Flatts.

Members of the class of 2023 include Joshua Amheiser, Dylan Arthur, Alexander Ary, Madison Avey, Dylan Barnes, Lauren Barnes, Isaac Beal, Clark Bennett, Carter Bevan, Emma Bowman, Sydney Brittain, Christopher Brown Jr., Luke Brunke, Layton Burke, Oscar Cashaw III, Katie Collett, Sway Corwin, Nicole Creech, Connor Dalton, Camron Davidson, Keyara Davis, Ashlee Deaton, Ella Demmitt, Dorothy Everett, Alex Fergerson, Ethan Fine, Hailey Gates, Megan Gilliland, Rowan Gipe, Ethan Gudorf, Rachael Haak, Savanna Harris, Kylie Haught, Jewel Helton, Victor Householder, Ava Jacomet, Colin Jennings, Trevor Karnehm, Alicya Kearns, Mitchel Kemp, Jack Kinzer, Keira Kirby, Jessa Lang, Madeleine Latimer, Kinley Lavender, Eric LeMaster, Isabelle Lewis, Jessica Linn, Evan Malott, Trenton Maxson, Megan McDowell, Colin McEldowney, Kylee McKinney, Raven Moore, Tyler Motter, Wesley Nidzgorski, Jillian Niswonger, Carly Olson, Delaney Osborne, Matthew Osting, Steven Oswalt, Annika Paton, Ethan Paulus, Annabelle Penny, Megan Pohl, Claire Posey, Shelby Preston, Abigail Purtee, Michael Ratcliff, Mason Richhart, Adilyn Richter, Brock Ritchea, Avery Roberts, Emmalee Root, Annabelle Rowley, Ryan Rowley, Ava Rudy, Sera Rush, Michael Scherer, Olivia Shaffer, Cooper Shore, Stewart Sink, Jayden Skeebey, Lindi Snodgrass, Malaki Sphar, Talia Stace, Kendal Staley, Caleb Stone, Noah Swartz, Sumsaar Thapa, Faith Thomas, Kierstin Thomas, Spencer Triplett, Makya Updyke, Owen Van Horn, Matthew VanPelt, Emily Varady, Alivia Wade, Emma Ward, Sarah Weaver, Jordan Webster, Dylan Williams, Ian Willis, Elijah Willmeth, Dustin Winner, Charles Zawalich and Braden Zekas.