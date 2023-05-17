Bradford to celebrate graduation on May 27

BRADFORD — Bradford High School will present 35 diplomas to high school seniors on Saturday, May 27, at 2:23 p.m.in the school’s gymnasium.

The class of 2023 valedictorians are Logan Daugherty and Isabella Brewer; Isabella Hamilton is the salutatorian.

Members of the class of 2023 include Chase Ashby, Brendan Baker, Sarah Beckstedt, Isabella Brewer, Oakley Breubaker, Cheyenne Buchanan, Brick Burgett, George Chowning, Molly Clark, Logan Daugherty, Parker Davidson, Joshua Derstine, Ashlee Douglas, Jayden Dues, Tasya Felver, Isabella Hamilton, Samaura Hart, Remmington Harleman, Brian Kitts, Kaden Markham, Landon Monnin, Andrew Nicodemus, Addison Osborne, Trevor Penny, Mason Perkins, Halley Petty, Courtney Riffell, Jaida Riggs, Dalton Skinner, Rebecca Sowers, Scout Spencer, Shayleigh Swick, Madyson Timmons and Leah Welch.

The class motto is “The hardest battle you will face in life is to be no one but yourself in a world which is trying its hardest to make you like everybody else.”

The guest speaker at the commencement ceremony will be Shane Snyder, a current high school physical education teacher.