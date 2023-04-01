MC Commissioners create new sanitary engineering position

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners created the special projects safety coordinator position for the Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department during their meeting on Thursday, March 30.

Douglas Evans will be taking the position on April 8 at a pay rate of $45.92 per hour until the pay rate is reduced to $30 per hour starting July 1, 2023.

The commissioners also authorized the easement agreement involving the emergency ingress and egress of the Miami County Cherry Street parking lot.

Commissioner Wade Westfall said, “It’s been a long time coming. It’s been before us a number of times. It’s been rewritten really well to protect us and has been vetted by our legal.”

Finally, the commissioners approved the contract with Document Destruction LLC for the Miami County Job and Family Services to place seven secure bins to be collected monthly for a twice a year mass destruction. The cost of the services is not to exceed $4,500. The contract is an annual renewal.

In other business, the floor was then opened up for public comments, which two individuals spoke about the Tavern Building on West Main Street in Troy.

Diane Miley, of South Market Street, asked for the commissioners’ input regarding the situation.

Commissioner Gregory Simmons said, “We want to see something done.”

Westfall said, “I think the order yesterday from Judge Wall’s office spoke upon the whole situation quite nicely.”

Martin Stewart, a board member with the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance (THPA), said, “Our resolve to save the building has not changed.”

The Tavern Building, located at 112-118 W. Main St., Troy, was damaged by tornadoes in 2020, and the sidewalk out front has been fenced off since the building was damaged. Miami County chief building official Rob England issued an adjudication order on March 27 declaring the Tavern Building an unsafe building/serious hazard and requiring abatement of the hazardous conditions within 14 days. The building’s owner began demolition of the rear of the building on Wednesday morning,March 29. A public hearing was then held later in the day on Wednesday by Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy M. Wall on the building’s current condition. Wall ruled the Tavern Building “is not in imminent risk of collapse,” and ordered the property owner to “shore up the busted header and sagging bricks on the south wall” no later than Friday, March 31.

For full coverage on the changing situation with Tavern Building, visit Miami Valley Today’s website at www.miamivalleytoday.com.