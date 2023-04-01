Kiwanis Club of Troy hosts Membership Drive

TROY — Interested in doing more for your community yourself or as a business, but just not sure what club to join? Join the Kiwanis Club of Troy for lunch on April 19 from noon – 1 p.m. at the Robinson Branch YMCA, 3060 South County Road 25A in Troy for the club’s Membership Drive to learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Troy, the great things they have done in the community and the club’s future service plans.

Kiwanis Club of Troy is an eclectic mix of ages, genders occupations, backgrounds and interests but all devoted to serving children in the Troy community.

For questions about the Kiwanis Club of Troy or interest in the club, contact Membership Committee Chair Mark Schmitmeyer at [email protected]

Lunch will be provided by the Kiwanis Club of Troy.