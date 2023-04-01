Thinking of fostering? Join SAFY for a informational dinner

DAYTON — SAFY of Dayton is partnering with SAFY of Sidney for an informational dinner on Wednesday, April 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Specialized Alternative for Families and Youth (SAFY) is a national non-profit organization focused on providing support for families and youth through stable home environments so that youth can reach their full potentials. SAFY serves families and youth in Darke, Miami, Champaign, Clark, Montgomery, Preble and Green Counties as well as many more locations.

The informational dinner on April 12 is open for anyone and is free to attend. One of the speakers at the dinner will be Sylvia Roop, a foster parent recruiter with SAFY of Sidney. Roop along with other SAFY staff will be sharing information on becoming a foster parent and what SAFY does for families and youth in the area.

The informational dinner will be held at Panera Bread, 6550 Miller Lane, Dayton, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

For more information, contact Roop at [email protected] or 937-407-0584.