MC Commissioners hear update on aggregation program

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners heard an update regarding the county’s natural gas and electric aggregation programs on Thursday, April 13.

Voters passed the aggregation programs issue that were on the ballot during November election.

An aggregation program allows communities to combine their purchasing power for natural gas and electric utilities. More of households that participate increases the county’s buying power and ultimately lowers the cost for utilities.

According to Bob Snavely, energy consultant with Palmer Energy, the county is certified for the aggregation programs.

The next steps involve receiving bids for electric and natural gas, which will then be reviewed by Snavely and his team. The team will present their recommendation to the commissioners on which company to utilize and once a company is selected, a contract will be created and sent to the prosecutor’s office.

Then, opt-out letters will be sent to individuals that qualify for the contract. Residents will have 21 days to respond. If residents don’t respond, they will be included in the aggregation program. The utility company will send out a rescission notice which will allow residents seven days to respond to opt-out out of the aggregation program.

“We’re working as quickly as we can to get it moving,” said Snavely.

In other business, the commissioners approved the following resolutions:

• Awarding a bid to Proflex Construction Supplies LLC for the four-sided precast concrete box culvert for the Knouff Road Bridge project in the amount of $87,777;

• Approving the transfer of a liquor permit from Staunton Store LLC to Tony Mengos dba Staunton Country Store.