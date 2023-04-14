Edison, others to form education partnership

PIQUA — Through a 2022 Regional Education Partnership Grant from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE), Edison State Community College has formed the West Central Ohio Regional Education Partnership (WCOREP).

This education partnership is a multiple community organization that will support student career pathways from early childhood through the time they’re ready to enter the workforce.

Along with Edison State, key founding partners of the WCOREP include the Council on Rural Services, Learn to Earn Dayton, Miami County Commissioners, Miami County Educational Services Center, Piqua City Schools, Piqua Compassion Network, and Upper Valley Career Center.

As the education sector is facing numerous challenges post-COVID, this education partnership seeks to address these challenges by collaborating with stakeholders to improve the quality and availability of education and support services. The WCOREP’s vision is to empower all students with essential tools for academic and career success.

The partnership, operating from Edison State and alongside its founding partners, has started implementing partner coordination activities.

Partners from Premier Health, Tri-County Board for Recovery and Mental Health, YMCA, and Women in STEMM initiated discussions on the main milestones of childhood, middle grades, and post-secondary enrollment and completion.

After highlighting the main challenges, various opportunities for coordination and support were mentioned to move into actual implementation. Operations will be initiated in Miami County and then Darke, Preble, and Shelby counties.

For more information on the WCOREP, visit www.edisonohio.edu/WCOREP.