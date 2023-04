Thursday Boys Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy tennis team defeated Sidney 5-0 Thursday to improve to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the MVL.

In singles, Yasashi Masunaga defeated Takuma Furukawa 6-1, 6-0; Kellan Nichols defeated Brady Hogan 6-4, 6-2 and Michael Burns defeated Franky Herrera 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead defeated Carter Woodell and Noah Balduf 6-2, 6-0 and Adam Harris and Parth Rajput defeated Parker Slaven and Myles Steered 6-2, 6-0.

Tipp 5,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe tennis team improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the MVL with a road win Thursday.

In singles, Kessler Hackenberger defeated Tristan Gully 6-0, 6-0; Cameron Davis defeated Hayden Picarello 6-1, 6-0 and Ryan Hartke defeated Nathan Smith 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles, Roman List and Grant Vonderheide defeated Jacob Kurtz and Blake Landon 6-1, 6-0 and Brecken Owen and JQ Li beat Jay Smith and Myla Stanley 6-1, 6-2.