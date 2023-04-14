Thursday Baseball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Piqua baseball team scored four runs in the top of the first and never looked back in a 9-4 victory over Tippecane Thursday.

The Indians took advantage of six Tipp errors.

Tippecanoe, Troy, Vandalia-Butler and Greenville share first place in the MVL with one loss each, while Piqua is a game back with two losses.

Covington 6,

Miami East 5

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team gained a share of first place in the TRC with a 6-5 win ove Miami East Thursday, combined with Troy Christian’s win over Bethel.

Covington is 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the TRC, while Miami East is 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the TRC.

Carson Taylor was 2-for-3 for Covington and Tanner Palsgrove was 2-for-4.

Tyler Jay pitched a 10-hitter, striking out four and walking six.

Troy Christian 4,

Bethel 3

BRANDT — The Troy Christian baseball team knocked Bethel from the unbeaten ranks in TRC baseball.

Judah Simmons pitched a six-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

Matthew Major was 2-for-2 with a double and Paul McDonald was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Riverside 10,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team dropped a TRC game at home in five innings.

Trevor Brazina had a double for the Bulldogs.

Wyatt Kimmel and Nathan Morter Jr. combined on a 12-hitter, striking out three and walking two.

Preble Shawnee 4,

Bradford 1

CAMDEN — The Bradford baseball team dropped a WOAC game Thursday on the road.