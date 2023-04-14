Thursday Softball Roundup

MIAMISBURG — The Troy softball team had an early 3-1 lead before losing 6-3 to Miamisburg Thursday.

Troy dropped to 7-4 on the season.

Abigail Welbaum pitched a seven-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.

Fairmont 11,

Tippecanoe 7

KETTERING — The Tippecanoe softball team dropped a road game in non-conference action Thursday.

Riverside 5,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team suffered its first loss in TRC action Thursday.

Bradford 15,

Preble Shawnee 1

CAMDEN — The Bradford softball team cruised to an easy win Thursday in WOAC action.