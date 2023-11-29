MC Commissioners hear waterline project opening bids

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners heard opening bids for the Swailes Road Waterline Extension Project at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The project will install approximately 1,975-feet of 8-inch-waterline, including a 300-foot-jack and bore and other related items, with a final completion date of May 1, 2024.

The following contractors made bids for the project: C. Miller Excavation, of Tipp City, for $439,023.45; Double Jay Construction, of Englewood, for $473,568; Durst Bros. Excavating Inc., of Tipp City, for $491,440; Finfrock Construction Co. Inc., of Covington, for $439,000; Kinnison Excavating, of Piqua, for $471,275; Outdoor Enterprise, of Troy, for $541,951.

The commissioners also authorized to award School Year Educational Waste Reduction grants to the following schools for the 2023 to 2024 school year.

• Olivia Platfoot, of Cookson Elementary, for a Recycling Club for $904.02;

• Shelly Stewart, of Cookson Elementary, for Water Reduction Importance Educational Tools, for $400.43;

• Mollie Suber, of Concord Elementary for the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery field trip for $1,000.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following agenda items:

• A decrease of $2,500 for the Miami County Commerce Center with Arcon Builders Ltd, of Arcanum, due to credit for a burnished block sealer and water repellant. The updated total contract amount is now $6,980,805.

• The purchase of a John Deere 2025R compact utility tractor with a pallet fork fixed tines and snowplow from Koenig Equipment, of Tipp City, as requested by Facilities and Maintenance Director Ben Howlett for $22,600.29. This tractor for the incarceration facility will replace the John Deere tractor purchased in 1998.

• To advertise statements of qualifications (SOQs) for professional design and engineering services in 2024 for county facilities, properties, highways, bridges, and water distribution. The commissioners will receive the statement by 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28. A further legal notice will be placed in the Dayton Daily News on Thursday, Nov. 30, and on the county website.

• To acknowledge Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith’s May 5, 2023, submission of a grant proposal to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (OEMA) and receipt of a 2023 Homeland Security Grant award for $210,000. The grant funds will be used to purchase a mobile vehicle barrier system for $120,000, and a chemical identification system for $90,000.

• To authorize the sanitary engineering department to submit a 2023 grant through the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s (OEPA) Recycle Ohio Grant requested by the sanitary engineer for funding of $100,000 to purchase a new Peterbilt roll-off truck. The local match of $25,000 will be paid from fund 437. The sanitary engineering department desires to reduce the overall cost to the county for the replacement of the aging 2007 Peterbilt roll-off truck.

• To authorize and sign a requisition form for a full-time program trainer and child support in the Department of Job and Family Services at a pay rate of $21.56 to $29.17, depending on qualifications.

Commissioner Greg Simmons was absent at Nov. 28 the meeting.