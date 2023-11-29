Tipp Council OKs subdivision’s revised preliminary plan

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City City Council approved a revised preliminary plan for the Fieldstone Place subdivision during its meeting on Nov. 20.

The developers for the Fieldstone Place subdivision submitted a revised preliminary plan that includes four additional residential lots in phase five of the project.

With the new plan, the amount of stormwater detention and green space is reduced, however the developers are still within code with 50 feet of green space around the subdivision and at least 25% overall green space within the subdivision.

With approval from both the city’s contracted engineer and the planning board, the resolution came before the council during the Monday, Nov. 20, meeting and was approved unanimously by council.

City Council also authorized the city manager to apply for and enter into a contract with the Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA), approved an annexation agreement and heard first readings on the 2024 annual budget and the appropriations.

The resolution authorizing City Manager Timothy Eggleston to apply for and enter into an agreement with OWDA is for funding for the city’s Industrial Sanitary Sewer Extension project.

The project is to extend the city’s sanitary sewer lines to improve flow from the northwest corner of the city down to First Street. The cost of the project is currently estimated at around $7 million and due to the approval of this resolution, the agreement Eggleston is now authorized to make will be to borrow around $5.5 to $6 million.

The next resolution OK’d by council at the Nov. 20 meeting was to authorize the annexation of land previously purchased by the city. The approximately 9.415 acres of land is located at 4155 Peters Road and was purchased by the city on Oct. 25, 2023, for the city’s fourth electrical substation.

The Monroe Township Trustees also voted on the annexation agreement on Nov. 20 and approved the agreement.

Lastly, council heard first readings of two ordinances pertaining to the 2024 budget.

The first ordinance is to adopt the 2024 annual budget and the second is to approve the appropriations of the 2024 annual budget.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.