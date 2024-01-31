MC Commissioners OK BOE software renewal

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved a five-year software renewal agreement with the Miami County Board of Elections during their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The commissioners accepted a quote from Clear Ballot Group Inc. for $ 277,211 for annual software maintenance support from May 23, 2024, until May 22, 2029. The data board recommended approval of this purchase on Dec. 28, 2023.

“We plan on using this system for a good number of years, and we’re pleased with the paper-based system. We’ve had a consistent record of 100% audits for several years,” Laura Bruns, Miami County Board of Elections director, said.

She added that while the county could renew yearly, it would cost more money.

“Over the five years, it would be at least $35,000 more because they put an increase in every year,” Bruns said.

The commissioners also accepted a quote from MSD of Dayton to purchase two fan coil units for $2,539 to replace the outdated units at the Board of Elections location at the Miami County Courthouse.

In other business, the commissioners approved or accepted the following agenda items:

• A quote from SHI of Somerset, New Jersey, as requested by both the clerk of court and the Juvenile Court, to purchase a ProSupport Server for $4,653.10 for each department. The courts’ existing warranties expire in February of 2024, and this two-year warranty is needed to cover the server through its lifespan.

• To purchase two HP EliteBook G10 notebooks with a three-year extended service agreement and docking stations, one HP Pro G9 desktop, and three HDMI to VGA adapter converters for the PC and notebooks from SHI of Somerset, NJ, to the Transit Department for $4,014.38.

• To set a hearing date of Thursday, Feb. 22, in the Commissioner’s Hearing Room to hear a request for change in zoning for Joseph House of Union Township.

• For the Miami County Emergency Management Agency to submit a Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) grant application for the State Emergency Response Commission (SERC) grant for the state fiscal year of 2025 to the state by Feb. 1, 2024. The total of the grant request is $27,140.

• To award the 2024 Tire Recycling Program to the Miami County Soil and Water District. The Sanitary Engineering Department recommends offering a $ 1,500 grant to the Miami County Soil and Water District for its established annual tire recycling program.

• A quote from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Cleveland, as requested by the Sanitary Engineering Department, for the Public Drinking Water Plan Review to the Studebaker Road Waterline Replacement Project for $9,198.66.

• A quote from Professional Service Industries Inc., of Lima, to authorize soil boring services, which, based on code requirements for the waterline project, won’t exceed $6,000.

• To reappoint Jim Lyons of Springfield to serve as the Miami County Apiarist (Beekeeper) in 2024. The approximate season is from Apr. 14 to Oct. 31, weather permitting, with appropriations not to exceed $6,000.

• To enter upon a receipt of petition received on Jan. 24, 2024, from the board of trustees of Newberry Township authorizing to vacate the entire alley between lot 7 and 8, consisting of Main Street westerly to the west in the unincorporated village of Bloomertown, also known as Bloomer. Additionally, to further set a hearing for the proposed vacation to be held on Feb. 27, 2024, at 9:05 a.m. in the Miami County Commissioner’s hearing room.

• To sign an employment verification for Brandon D. Sphar as a Social Services Caseworker in the Department of Job and Family Services at a pay rate of $21.56 per hour, beginning on Feb. 5.

The commissioners authorized and signed the following employee requisitions:

• A full-time recycling monitor/scale clerk position is available in the Department of Sanitary Engineering at a pay rate of $17 to $18 per hour, depending on qualifications, due to Lily Wilson’s promotion.

• A full-time client support specialist in the Department of Job and Family Services at a pay rate of $15 to $20.29 per hour, depending on qualifications, due to Sandra Tipps’ promotion.