Tea at the Tavern returns to Overfield Tavern Museum

“Tea at the Tavern” returns on Saturday March 16. Courtesy Photo

TROY — The Overfield Tavern Museum is pleased to offer its popular event again, “Tea at the Tavern,” on Saturday, March 16.

This event will have two separate seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with tickets for $25 each that can be purchased through the museum’s website (overfieldtavernmuseum.com) or by mailing a check payable to the Overfield Tavern Museum at 201 E. Water St., Troy, OH 45373.

Experience 19th-century elegance as you sip historically inspired teas from McGuffey Herb & Spice Company and sample sandwiches and pastries from Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Company. Period music will complement the company of friends and family in the warm, intimate environment of Troy’s original gathering place.

Please specify your preferred seating, the number of guests in your party, and with whom you would like to be seated. Last year’s event was a sell-out, so get your tickets today!