MC Commissioners OK bridge, road upgrades

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners, at their Thursday meeting, discussed several Lockington Road projects with Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp.

The commissioners authorized Huelskamp to obtain statements of qualifications and evaluate rates from firms interested in providing professional services for the design of the Piqua-Lockington Road Bridge, which is in poor overall condition.

Huelskamp estimates the engineering cost of the project to be between $300,000 and 400,000; adding that his department has received approval for funding of 80% of the cost.

“This gives us the opportunity to be proactive instead of reactive, so thanks to the taxpayers of Miami County for continuing to support that,” Commissioner Wade Westfall said.

Additionally, Huelskamp requested to review and declare a reasonable legal speed limit for a 0.56-mile portion of Piqua-Lockington Road No. 199. Then forward the completed speed studies to the Director of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

If approved, the usual highway traffic signs will indicate the recommended speed limits within the designated areas, which Huelskamp said will help establish a uniform speed limit through that stretch of road.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following agenda items:

• The third and final release of all remaining funds for $122,830.80 from the irrevocable letter of credit submitted by Stony Brook Estates LLC for the construction of Stony Brook Estates Subdivision No. 2. The remaining balance of the Irrevocable letter of $42,657.80 credit will fulfill the 10 percent maintenance bond for the guaranteed improvements.

• A petition for annexation of 1.417 acres of land, from Monroe Township to Tipp City, and to authorize the Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners of Miami County, Ohio, to write the resolution and to sign and confirm the annexation.

• To accept a quote from Tecta America of Huber Heights to seal the roof at the incarceration facility as requested by Ben Howlett, facilities director. The project will include preparing, sealing, and reinforcing all joints and seams as required of approximately 350 linear feet of surface on the roof at a cost of $6,125.

• An agreement with App Architecture of Englewood for the Miami County Commerce Center for additional professional design and engineering services due to the extension of the project generated by extended lead times for a cost of $7,500.

• Authorization of an increase of $21,710 for the Miami County Commerce Center Project for monthly construction costs due to unstable soil and lead time issues. The updated contract amount is now $6,983,305.01.

• The purchase of one automatic transfer switch (ATS) from Saturn Electric of Dayton to replace the 34-year-old electrical system at the Communication Center for $24,840. The ATS is part of an electrical system that transfers building power to the generator during a power outage. The Miami County Communications Center Board of Directors recommended this replacement during its board meeting on Sept. 27.