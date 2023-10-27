Pleasant Hill community blood drive on Nov. 6

PLEASANT HILL — Let the season of giving begin by donating blood at the Village of Pleasant Hill Council community blood drive on Monday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 300 E. Monument St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

To make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Save time while helping save lives by using DonorXPress to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find it on the Donor Time app or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.