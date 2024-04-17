MC Commissioners OK Commerce Center lease agreement

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized a 10-year lease agreement with the automobile title department, (clerk of courts, “lessor”) for Miami County Commerce Center during their meeting on Tuesday, April 16.

The lease is effective from Dec. 31, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2033, at a rate of $40,000 per year payable in four $10,000 quarterly payments, which will include heat, air conditioning, water, gas, waste removal, phone, internet, and janitorial services of the 2,633.27-square-foot facility.

“I came down today just to say thank you,” Shawn Peeples, clerk of courts for Miami County, said to the commissioners. “It’s good to know if we have to make any future modifications that we’re willing to work on that.”

“We appreciate everything that you have done to help,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said to Peeples.

In other business, the commissioners authorized or approved the following resolutions:

A contract renewal with Zencity Engage Pro Technologies LTD, of Wilmington, Delaware, as recommended by the Miami County American Rescue Plan Act Committee (ARPA). The software platform includes a social media sentiment analysis tool community survey and a project-based engagement tool, which allows local government organizations to identify priorities to make decisions based on comprehensive community input and insight for a cost of $30,000.

For Westerheide Construction Company, of Sidney, for professional construction services for the Miami County Courthouse third-floor renovation project. On March 28, the commissioners received and publicly opened bids.

An electric monitoring service agreement with BI Incorporated, of Boulder, Colorado, and the Miami County Juvenile Court. The cost of the outlined schedule shall not exceed $49,000 and is for one year unless terminated by either party upon a 60-day written notification.

To set a bid date of Thursday, May 16, to receive bids for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office’s tactical vehicle storage facility project.

To acknowledge the submission of a 2023-24 Victims Of Crimes Act (VOCA) and/State Victims Assistance Act (SVAA) grant application to the State of Ohio Attorney General’s Office as follows. $146,410.75 ($102,052 VOCA, $18,844.80 SVAA and $25,513.95 local match).

An employment verification for Jennifer L. Del-Rio as an eligibility referral specialist in the Department of Job & Family Services at a pay rate of $19.60 per hour beginning on April 22.

To authorize and sign the following employment verifications for the Department of Job and Family Services: A full-time social services caseworker at a pay rate of $21.56 to $29.17 depending on qualifications (DOQ) due to the departure of Jordan Boutot; a full-time audit specialist at a pay rate of $19.60 to $26.52 (DOQ) due to the retirement of Vicki Cain.