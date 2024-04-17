Troy boys win Miami County Championship

Devon Strobel lets fly with the discus Tuesday at the Miami County Championship at Troy Memorial Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Troy’s Creighton Verceles swept the 100 and 200 meter dashes Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bradford’s Owen Beachler leads Covington’s Day’Lynn Garrett and Troy’s Braeden Verceles in the 110 hurdles. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Noah Burgh reacts to winning the 1,600 meter run Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Dakota Manson anchored the 800 meter relay team to victory. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Asher Long runs in the 3,200 meter relay Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Payton Mayfield, Miami East’s Brian Laughman and Bethel’s Ethan Brown run in the 100 meter dash Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy boys track and field team won the Miami County Championship Tuesday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Tippecanoe was second, Piqua was third, Miami East was fourth, Covington was fifth, Milton-Union was sixth, Bethel was seventh, Newton was eighth, Bradford was ninth and Troy Christian was 10th.

TROY

Troy was led by Devin Strobel, who swept the discus, 179-0 and shot put, 50-7 1-2 and Creighton Verceles who swept the 100, 11.06 and 200, 22.41

Also winning were Logan Ullery, long jump, 19-10 1-4; the 400 relay, 51.93; and the 800 relay, 1:32.26.

Taking third were Braeden Verceles, 110 hurdles, 15.76; Parker Nichols, shot put, 46-3 and TJ Murray, pole vault, 11-6.

TIPPECANOE

Winning for Tippecanoe were Trey Sellers, high jump, 6-3; and the 3,200 relay, 8:37.0.

Taking second were Everett Muhlenkamp, 800, 2:07.05 and 1,600, Landon Luginbuhl, 400, 53.17; 4:45.51; the 400 relay, 44.41 and the 1,600 relay, 3:37.43.

Finishing third were Will Hept, 1,600, 4:50.19; Grant Titley, 400, 54.39; Lucas Merry, 300 hurdles, 42.55; Luke Schwieterman, 3,200, 10:25.71; De’Marcus Blair, long jump, 19-7; Max Howard, discus, 132-9; and the 800 relay, 1:32.94.

PIQUA

Winning for Piqua were Noah Burgh, 1,600, 4:29.71; Ryder Holtvogt, pole vault, 12-7 and the 400 relay, 44.15.

Taking second was Burgh, 3,200, 9:53.01 Hayden Jones, discus, 48-9 1-2 and Troy Thompson, pole vault, 12-0.

MIAMI EAST

Winning for Miami East was the 1,600 relay, 3:36.26.

Taking second were Levi Glassmeyer, discus, 141-6; the 800 relay, 1:32.36 and the 3,200 relay, 8:40.99.

Finishing third were Brian Laughman, 100, 11.34 and 200, 23.08; Gunner Weldy, 800, 2:08.43; and the 400 relay, 44.64.

COVINGTON

Winning for Covington were Asher Long, 3,200, 9:40.19 and Day’Lynn Garrett, 300 hurdles, 40.35.

Finishing second was Garrett, 110 hurdles, 15.71 and Preston King, high jump, 6-0.

Taking third was the 3,200 relay, 8:43.02.

MILTON-UNION

Milton-Union was led by Payton Mayfield who took second in 100, 11.25; the 200, 22.42 and the long jump, 19-8.

BETHEL

Winning for Bethel was Kade Schweikhardt, 800, 1:59.87

NEWTON

Winning for Newton was Seth Coker, 400, 50.34.

Taking third was the 1,600 relay, 3:39.44.

BRADFORD

Bradford was led by Owen Beachler, who won the 110 hurdles, 15.29; took second in the 300 hurdles, 41.40 and was third in the high jump, 5-10.

