Troy, Tipp girls go 1-2 at Miami County Championship

TROY — It was a battle to the end, but the Troy girls track and field team held off Tippecanoe to win the Miami County Championship Tuesday at Troy Memorial Stadium.
Troy won with 187 points and Tipp was second with 181.
Milton-Union was third, Covington was fourth, Miami East was fifth, Newton was sixth, Troy Christian and Bradford tied for seventh, Piqua was ninth and Bethel was 10th.
TROY
Winning for Troy were Aubrey Jones, 100, 13.08; Josie Kleinhenz, discus, 111-0; Tatyana Green, shot put, 37-11 1-2; Alyssa Kern, pole vault, 9-0; and the 400 relay, 51.93.
Taking second were Hannah Steggemann, 100 hurdles, 17.08; Jones, 200, 26.68; Day’onna Harris, shot put, 33-9 1-4; Lauren Brooks, pole vault, 8-6; the 800 relay, 1:56.27 and the 1,600 relay, 4:31.39.
Finishing third were Davonna Harris, 100, 13.37; Lily Zimmerman, 3,200, 12:54.56; Kylee Snider, long jump, 15-7 3-4; Lena Walker, discus, 98-10 and the 3,200 relay, 10:36.43.
TIPPECANOE
For Tippecanoe, Alissa Magoto swept the 200, 26.43 and 400, 60.43 and took second in the high jump, 5-0.
Also winning were Hayley Tandy, 300 hurdles, 48.42; Briley Barton, long jump, 16-4 1-4; the 800 relay, 1:53.90 and the 1,600 relay, 4:19.16.
Taking second were Julia Burgbacher, 100, 13.34; Leda Anderson, 1,600, 5:35.14; Barton, 400, 61.98; Chelsea Dettwiller, 300 hurdles, 48.98 Anderson, 800, 2:30.40 Morgan Collins, 3,200, 12:34.17 and the 3,200 relay, 10:24.17.
Finishing third were Collins, 1,600, 5:48.98 Barton, high jump, 4-10 and Gracie Wead, 800.2:31.58.
MILTON-UNION
Morgan Quesinberry led Milton-Union, sweeping the 100 hurdles, 16.98 and high jump, 5-0 and taking third in the 300 hurdles, 50.10.
Also winning were Jenna Brumbaugh, 800, 2:29.17; Savanna Smith, 1,600, 5:34.07; and the 3,200 relay, 10:21.94.
COVINGTON
Covington was led by Elyza Long, who won the 3,200, 12:11.48.
Finishing second was Hannah Alexander, discus, 108-3.
Taking third were Carlie Besecker, 200, 27.56 and 400, 64.68 and Alexander, shot put, 31-10 1-2.
MIAMI EAST
The Miami East 1,600 relay took third, 4:35.48.
NEWTON
Taking third for Newton was the 400 relay, 54.37
TROY CHRISTIAN
Elisabeth Waltz led Troy Christian,taking second in the long jump, 15-9 3-4 and f third in the 100 hurdles, 17.31.
BRADFORD
Taking third for Bradford were the 800 relay, 1:56.62.
PIQUA
Taking second for Piqua was the 400 relay, 53.98
BETHEL
Alyssa Avey led Bethel, taking third in the pole vault, 8-0.
Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]