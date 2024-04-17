Troy, Tipp girls go 1-2 at Miami County Championship

Troy’s Aubrey Jones and Ava McCoy race towards the finish line in the 100 meter dash at the Miami County Championship Tuesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Tatyana Green puts the shot put Tuesday. Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Milton-Union’s Morgan Quesinberry goes over the bar in the high jump. Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Milton-Union’s Ty Parsons leads the way in the 3,200-meter relay Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Savanna Smith leads Tippecanoe’s Leda Anderson in the 1,600 Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Elisabeth Waltz goes over a hurdle in the 100 meter hurdles Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Hayley Tandy races towards the finish line in the 800 meter relay Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Kennedee Elifritz leads the way on the first lap of the 3,200 meter relay Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Hannah Steggemann goes over a hurdle in the 100 meter hurdles Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — It was a battle to the end, but the Troy girls track and field team held off Tippecanoe to win the Miami County Championship Tuesday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy won with 187 points and Tipp was second with 181.

Milton-Union was third, Covington was fourth, Miami East was fifth, Newton was sixth, Troy Christian and Bradford tied for seventh, Piqua was ninth and Bethel was 10th.

TROY

Winning for Troy were Aubrey Jones, 100, 13.08; Josie Kleinhenz, discus, 111-0; Tatyana Green, shot put, 37-11 1-2; Alyssa Kern, pole vault, 9-0; and the 400 relay, 51.93.

Taking second were Hannah Steggemann, 100 hurdles, 17.08; Jones, 200, 26.68; Day’onna Harris, shot put, 33-9 1-4; Lauren Brooks, pole vault, 8-6; the 800 relay, 1:56.27 and the 1,600 relay, 4:31.39.

Finishing third were Davonna Harris, 100, 13.37; Lily Zimmerman, 3,200, 12:54.56; Kylee Snider, long jump, 15-7 3-4; Lena Walker, discus, 98-10 and the 3,200 relay, 10:36.43.

TIPPECANOE

For Tippecanoe, Alissa Magoto swept the 200, 26.43 and 400, 60.43 and took second in the high jump, 5-0.

Also winning were Hayley Tandy, 300 hurdles, 48.42; Briley Barton, long jump, 16-4 1-4; the 800 relay, 1:53.90 and the 1,600 relay, 4:19.16.

Taking second were Julia Burgbacher, 100, 13.34; Leda Anderson, 1,600, 5:35.14; Barton, 400, 61.98; Chelsea Dettwiller, 300 hurdles, 48.98 Anderson, 800, 2:30.40 Morgan Collins, 3,200, 12:34.17 and the 3,200 relay, 10:24.17.

Finishing third were Collins, 1,600, 5:48.98 Barton, high jump, 4-10 and Gracie Wead, 800.2:31.58.

MILTON-UNION

Morgan Quesinberry led Milton-Union, sweeping the 100 hurdles, 16.98 and high jump, 5-0 and taking third in the 300 hurdles, 50.10.

Also winning were Jenna Brumbaugh, 800, 2:29.17; Savanna Smith, 1,600, 5:34.07; and the 3,200 relay, 10:21.94.

COVINGTON

Covington was led by Elyza Long, who won the 3,200, 12:11.48.

Finishing second was Hannah Alexander, discus, 108-3.

Taking third were Carlie Besecker, 200, 27.56 and 400, 64.68 and Alexander, shot put, 31-10 1-2.

MIAMI EAST

The Miami East 1,600 relay took third, 4:35.48.

NEWTON

Taking third for Newton was the 400 relay, 54.37

TROY CHRISTIAN

Elisabeth Waltz led Troy Christian,taking second in the long jump, 15-9 3-4 and f third in the 100 hurdles, 17.31.

BRADFORD

Taking third for Bradford were the 800 relay, 1:56.62.

PIQUA

Taking second for Piqua was the 400 relay, 53.98

BETHEL

Alyssa Avey led Bethel, taking third in the pole vault, 8-0.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]