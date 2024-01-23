MC Commissioners OK county recorder purchases

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners accepted multiple purchases for the County Recorders’ Office during their Thursday, Jan. 18 meeting.

The commissioners accepted a quote from MNJ Technologies of Buffalo Grove, Illinois. They authorized the recorder’s office to purchase two Kodak Capture Pro software assurance services with a one-year renewal for the Microfilm Department for $1,530.

Additionally, the commissioners accepted a quote from SHI of Summerset, New Jersey. They authorized the recorder’s office to purchase two Kodak i4250 scanner care kits with a one-year extended warranty for the Microfilm Department. The purchase of scanner software to prepare images for microfilming is $3,775.56.

In other business, the commissioners accepted a quote from Universal Painting Midwest Inc. of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, as requested by Lisa Cox, chief fiscal officer at West Central Juvenile Detention Center. Said company will resurface the intake shower area and staff locker room/shower area at the Juvenile Detention Center for $33,896. This is the second phase of the shower repair project, initially approved in 2022.

The commissioners also accepted a quote from SHI of Summerset, New Jersey, which authorized the Board of Elections to purchase four HP Pro G9 desktop computers and associated software for $2,901.48. This amended resolution will be paid from Fund 1106, not from Account 1022, as previously approved.

The commissioners also authorized the following employee verification and requisition:

• An employee verification for Michaela M. Goudy, a new eligibility referral specialist in the Department of Job and Family Services, who started on Jan. 22 at $20.38 per hour.

• A requisition for a full-time telecommunicator at the communications center at a pay rate of $22.91 due to the departure of Caitlin Cunningham.