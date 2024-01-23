Pleasant Hill VFW offers Feb. weekend dinners

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW 6557, located at 7578 Fenner Road, will offer the following weekend dinners, available for dine-in or carry-out:

• Friday, Feb. 2: Chicken fry. Dinner includes french fries and macaroni salad for $8, available from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 3: Tenderloin sandwiches. Choose from fried or grilled with homemade french fries for $10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 10: Fish fry. Enjoy three pieces of fish, french fries, coleslaw, and applesauce for $10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 16: Reuben sandwiches with chips for $9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 17: Pork chop dinner with baked potato, corn, and coleslaw for $12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 23: Seafood dinner with choices of three pieces of fish, or 21 pieces of shrimp for $10, or a combination of one piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $11. Upgrade to frog legs for $15. All are served with french fries and coleslaw from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 24: T-bone steak dinner with baked potato, salad, and a dinner roll for $18 from 5 to 7 p.m.