Tipp City Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-7:19 p.m.: telephone harassment/theft. Officers responded to a report of telecommunications harassment on Banyon Tree Way. A male also trespassed on the property and was charged with theft.

-9:35 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on the I75 off-ramp in Monroe Township. Ohio State Patrol (OSP) handled the incident.

THURSDAY

-5:46 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on Sequoia Court. No injuries were reported.

-11:13 a.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the corner of Third Street and Main Street. No injuries were reported.

Compiled by Eamon Baird