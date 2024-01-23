Tipp City Police reports

Police log
FRIDAY
-7:19 p.m.: telephone harassment/theft. Officers responded to a report of telecommunications harassment on Banyon Tree Way. A male also trespassed on the property and was charged with theft.
-9:35 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on the I75 off-ramp in Monroe Township. Ohio State Patrol (OSP) handled the incident.
THURSDAY
-5:46 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on Sequoia Court. No injuries were reported.
-11:13 a.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the corner of Third Street and Main Street. No injuries were reported.
Compiled by Eamon Baird