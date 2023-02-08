MC Commissioners OK display of art on billboards

TROY – At their Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting, the Miami County Commissioners approved the purchase of billboard advertising space through The Lamar Company requested by the Sanitary Engineering Department.

The billboard display will feature the sixth annual Billboard Art Contest winners and will be displayed on County Road 25A and on U.S. Route 36 west of Piqua. The cost of the billboard space is not to exceed $1,800.

The winners of the art contest will be announced at a later date.

In other business, the commissioners signed an agreement with Logan County for as needed back-up services involving building code enforcement inspections and plan review for residential and non-residential buildings in Logan County. According to the resolution, Logan County can utilize the services from Miami County when “building department staff employed by the county are unavailable or the department workload requires additional assistance and support.”

“This is an immediate need. This is a contract between the county. We are not taking over the department, but we are effectively running it,” said Richard Osgood, director of Miami County’s Department of Development.

Also Tuesday, a contract between the Miami County Juvenile Court and Rite of Passage for child placement and other services was approved. The cost of the contract shall not exceed $50,000.

Upper Valley Career Center received $1,500 for the Upper Valley Career Center Recycling 2.0 project through the 2023 school year educational waste reduction grant program through the Sanitary Engineering Department.

Finally, the commissioners approved an amendment to a previous resolution approving the purchase of six 2022 Ford SUV Interceptor Police vehicles. The amendment saw a change in the provider, Bob Chapman Ford Inc. in Marysville. Previously, it was Montrose Ford Inc. in Fairlawn. The cost of the purchase is not to exceed $250,974, which saw no change.