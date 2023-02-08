Tuesday Boys Basketball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team cruised to a 76-50 win over Sidney Tuesday night in MVL action.

Tipp, 19-2 overall and 16-1 in the MVL, can clinch at least a share of the MVL title with a win at Vandalia-Butler Friday night.

The Red Devils led 25-9, 40-23 and 57-33 at the quarter breaks.

Piqua 75,

Fairborn 64

FAIRBORN — The Piqua boys basketball team picked up a road win in MVL action Tuesday night.

Piqua, 16-5 overall and 11-5 in the MVL, will try to play spoiler Friday night at Garbry Gymnasium when Troy visits with a chance to earn a share of the MVL title.

Piqua led Fairborn 16-11, 27-24 and 54-43 at the quarter breaks.

Dre’Sean Roberts poured in 31 points for Piqua.

Bryson Roberts scored 15 and Anson Cox added 10.