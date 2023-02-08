Monday/Tuesday Bowling Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys bowling team got a win over Stebbins 2,409-2,288 at Troy Bowl Monday night.

Carson Hillman led the Trojans with games of 244 and 215 for a 459 series.

Bryce Massingill had games of 258 and 177 for a 435 series and Ryan Kaiser rolled games of 205 and 200 for a 405 series.

Kyle Wickman rolled games of 223 and 172, Logan Smith had a 167 and Cooper Gerlach added a 156.

Troy had baker games of 200 and 202.

Piqua 1,791,

Fairborn 1,778

PIQUA — The top two teams in the MVL met at Breakpoint Entertainment Tuesday and Piqua came away with a 1,91-1,778 victory.

Piqua is now 13-1 on the season and both teams are 7-1 in the MVL.

Collin Snyder led Piqua with games of 180 and 192 and Dylan Jenkins rolled games of 129 and 222.

Connor Bollinger had games of 157 and 138 and Brayden Soliday rolled games of 132 and 115.

Austyn Potter added games of 101 and 138.

Piqua’s baker games of 163 and 124 were enough to hold on for the win.

Sidney 2,336,

Tippecanoe 1,986

SIDNEY — At Bel-Mar Lanes, Tippecanoe boys bowling team dropped to 1-10 overall and 0-8 in the MVL.

Zach Clune rolled games of 190 and 210 for a 400 series to lead Tipp.

Cameron Hunt rolled games of 175 and 191 and Brenden Blacketer had games of 205 and 160.

Dillen Swartz rolled games of 101 and 191 and Scott Lohnes added games of 162 and 126.

Tipp had baker games of 136 and 137.

Butler 2,121,

Newton 1,964.

VANDALIA — At Marian Lanes, the Newton boys bowling team gave Vandalia-Butler a battle.

Blake Reish rolled games of 166 and 236 for a 402 series to lead the Indians.

Dalton Trucksis had games of 188 and 176 and Grayden Stocker rolled games of 175 and 152.

Alex Hartman added games of 150 and 173.

Newton rolled baker games of 165 and 156.

GIRLS

Tippecanoe 1,603

Sidney 1,581

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team won a thriller at Bel-Mar Lanes Tuesday night.

The Red Devils trailed by 22 pins going to the baker games.

Tipp rolled a 139 to Sidney’s 106 in the first baker game to go up by 11 and rolled 148 in the second baker game to Sidney’s 137 for a 22-pin victory.

Emily Krosigk led Tipp with games of 176 and 141.

Isabeall Janney rolled games of 153 and 151 and Jocelyn Gold added games of 141 and 120.

Marissa Hollen rolled games of 133 and 89 and Brynna Sears rolled a 92 game.

Butler 2,083,

Newton 1,388

VANDALIA — The Newton girls bowling team dropped a match at Marian Lanes Tuesday night.

Breanna McClish led Newton with games of 149 and 130.

Gisele Michaels rolled games of 125 and 104 and Alyssa Hampton had games of 105 and 121.

Rachel Hix had games of 126 and 87, Marissa Schleintz rolled a 104 game and Haley Caldwell added a 102 game.

Newton had baker games of 132 and 123.