MC Commissioners OK ESRI software agreement

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized to sign a small enterprise agreement with for the information technology (IT) department during their meeting on Tuesday, May 14.

The commissioners agreed to a three-year agreement with Environmental Systems Research Inc. (ESRI), of Redlands, California for $181,300.

ESRI provides ArcGIS software, which is used to make maps, analyze data, and share business data for mapping purposes, address mapping, and quickest route information for emergency services, and related professional services.

Adam Emswiler, director of the IT department said this can be useful for multiple departments in Miami County.

“We would expect the Department of Development will start utilizing this, the Sheriff’s Department could start using this for their calls and crime mapping. We believe it will fit into a lot more departments,” he said.

The commissioners also agreed to a change in order No. 3 with the Camp Troy Pump Station Improvements Project as requested by the sanitary engineering department.

While completing the scope of the work it was determined the contractor would encounter additional expenses for the fabrication of the pump shims and plates resulting in a cost addition of $12,969. The revised contract is now $511,607.

Josh Lococo, assistant sanitary engineer, discussed the reason for the additional expenses.

“This is just general miscellaneous biddings that they had to use to put both those pumps in. We spoke to the contractor about it, we were kind of disappointed we didn’t get it until this late,” Lococo said.

“That’s kind of been a hiccup out there, hasn’t it?” Commissioner Ted Mercer remarked about project.

Lococo agreed, adding the dimensions for the project weren’t properly notated before the pump shims and plates arrived.

The commissioners also authorized an employment requisition for a full-time child support case manager with the Department of Job & Family Services at a pay range from $17.82 to $24.11 depending on qualifications (DOQ) due to the promotion of Lynda Barthauer.