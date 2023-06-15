By Amantha Garpiel

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners signed two grant agreements, a contract and authorized employment verifications and requisitions. The commissioners then held a public hearing for zoning changes following the general session meeting on Tuesday, June 13.

The grant agreements signed during Tuesday’s meeting were for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Subsidy Grant Agreement for the Miami County Adult Probation Department which was requested by the Common Pleas Court. The grant comes from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Division of Parole and Community services for the purpose of enabling Miami County to establish and operate parole supervision of offenders under community control under the county’s jurisdiction. The county is receiving $525,600 and is to be paid in quarterly installments until the end of June 2025.

According to Stacy Smith, court administrator for the Miami County Common Pleas Court, this grant is going to cover the four salaries for the probation department and for one PSI (presentence investigation) report writer and is the same as received the last time the county applied for the grant.

The second grant approved on Tuesday is a grant requested by the Miami County Municipal Court and is a Community Corrections Grant for the Female Outreach Standard Probation Programs for $537,336. The funds are going to be used to cover a full-time officer’s salary, a portion of salaries for three full-time officer positions and one secretary position until the end of June 2025. According to the Municipal Court Administrator Anthony Blakley, while the grant is for the program titled Female Outreach, the program is for all high-risk offenders.

Next, the commissioners signed a contact with SmartBill for printing and mailing of water and sewer bills at a cost not to exceed $40,000.

The Miami County Board of Commissioners then authorized the employment verifications and requisitions of eligibility referral specialist and child support case manager for the Department of Job and Family Services. First, the commissioners approved the verification of an eligibility referral specialist in the Department of Job and Family Services to begin June 20, 2023, at a pay rate of $19.60/hour. Next, the commissioners approved the employee requisitions of two eligibility referral specialists with a pay range of $19.06/hour to $26.52/hour, depending on qualifications and a full-time child support case manager with a pay range of $17.82/hour to $24.11/per hour, depending on qualifications.

Finally, the commissioners approved the creation of a new position in the Communication Center. The new position is a full-time public safety communications application manager with a pay range of $66,000-$74,000 per year, depending on qualifications. According to Director of the Miami County Communication Center Jeff Busch, multiple nearby counties have similar positions and Miami County will benefit from the addition of this positions. He also noted that filling this position will decrease the amount paid by the county to IT by more than half, offsetting the cost of this new position.

The commissioner’s also set the opening bid date for the 2023 Chip Seal Program for Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 9:05 a.m. This also approves the advertisement of the bid opening in the Dayton Daily News and on the county website.

Following the general session meeting of the Miami County Board of Commissioners, the commissioners heard from the department of development regarding zoning change applications.

The first application is to rezone an existing parcel of about 2.9 acres along Harrison Street in Troy from F-1, flood plane, to R-2, two-family residential. This area currently houses a mobile home park. Rezoning the land is in line with the county’s comprehensive plan and would bring land closer to compliance at mobile home parks are allowed under R-2 zoning. The distinction of this area as FEMA special flood hazard area was removed in 2020. Staff recommendation is pending final review by the county engineer, but it was approved by the Miami County Planning Commission and Zoning Commission.

The second application is to subdivide and rezone 1.469 acres at 9183 Fenner Road from A-2, general agriculture, to R-1, single-family residential. The remaining 58+ acres would remain zoned A-2. The proposed parcel contains a single-family residence and several agriculture accessory buildings. This proposal is approved by the Miami County Public Health Department. Staff recommendation is pending the final review of the Miami County Engineer and was approved by both the Zoning and Planning Commissions.

The third application is to subdivide and rezone a parcel of 4.0 acres on a property at 3993 Kessler-Cowlesville Road, West Milton from A-2, general agriculture, to R-1, single-family residential. The remaining 10+ ares will retain A-2 zoning, the applied 4.0 acres contains the single-family residence and an accessory building. The application was approved by the Miami County Public Health Department and the Planning and Zoning Commissions.