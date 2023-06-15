Dan Hogan, The Association of Union Constructors’ (TAUC); left to right, is pictured with Jim Sever, PSC; Dan Holt, PSC; and Justin Bruce, Bruce & Merrilees Electric, at TAUC’s annual leadership conference held in May in Savannah, Georgia. Holt was honored with the James J. Willis Craftperson of the Year Award at the conference. Submitted photo | PSC Crane & Rigging

PIQUA — PSC Crane & Rigging Supervisor Dan Holt, iron worker and rigging foreman, was honored with the James J. Willis Craftperson of the Year Award at The Association of Union Constructors’ (TAUC) annual leadership conference in May.

“The competition was fierce this year,” said a press release from PSC Crane & Rigging, “as TAUC received triple the number of nominations for the James J. Willis Craftperson of the Year Award, which recognizes ingenuity and innovation, as well as outstanding labor-management cooperation and quality craftsmanship in construction.”

Over the award’s 34-year history, there have not been so many nominees or three who scored so high and so close, so it was decided to honor the top three this year, said the release.

“The James J. Willis Craftperson of the Year has many deserving nominees every year, but this year’s competition was particularly stiff – the top three nominees were separated by less than a single point. With such slim margins and our desire to recognize the best of the best, we invited the top three nominees to our Construction Leadership Conference to present the award to each in person,” Alex Kopp, director of Environmental Health and Safety, TAUC, said in the release.

Holt has been with PSC Crane & Rigging for 18 years; he joined the PSC Crane & Rigging team in 2005 as an iron worker.

“Over the years, his perseverance and dedication to quality and hard work became evident to the leadership team at PSC,” said the release. “Holt was promoted to Rigging Foreman 14 years ago and continues to lead his team with the PSC principles of honesty, trust and hard work.“

“The entire PSC family wishes to congratulate Dan and thank him for his many years of service, dedication, and leadership,” Jim Sever, president, said in the release.

PSC Crane & Rigging: Established in 1933 by Earl F. Sever Sr., as Piqua Steel Company, now known as PSC Crane & Rigging, Earl Sever Sr., founded the company on the principles of establishing long-term relationships, and building those on the basis of trust, honesty, dignity and respect. These core values are still at the heart of PSC’s mission and philosophy, and have served them well over the past 90 years. Earl F. Sever Sr., was a “man of determination,” who was a friend to every employee and treated them like family. Today, his great, great grandsons, Jim and Randy Sever, continue to live and work by his founding principles, while positioning the company for continued growth. Both, Jim and Randy, have been instrumental in carrying forward this legacy by helping usher in additional service offerings with the Specialized Heavy Rigging and Transport Unit, expanding into the Columbus and Cincinnati markets and securing clients in the food and beverage, petrochemical and power generation industries.

TAUC: Founded in 1969, TAUC has over 1,800 members that include contractor companies, local contractor associations and vendors in the industrial and maintenance industries across the United States of America.