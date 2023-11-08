MC Commissioners OK grants for Riverside, County Transit

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners accepted grant award funds for the Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD), and Miami County Transit during their meeting on Nov. 7, 2023.

The commissioners acknowledged a DODD keeping families together subsidy grant to the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside.

The grant of $34,800 will be dispersed over the next two fiscal years. Funds from this grant will be used for child-specific medical equipment, home and safety items, and to support families with training, coaching, and mentoring.

The commissioners also acknowledged federal funds received on behalf of the Miami County Transit and the Miami County Commissioners from the Ohio Department of Transportation in the amount of $425,000 in federal funds and $100,000 in state general funds.

Transit Director Sarah Baker was authorized to electronically sign the 2023 calendar year sub-award grant agreement on behalf of the commissioners.

In other business, the commissioners authorized or approved the following agenda items:

• A change in the final agreement with Ray Hensley Inc., for the engineer’s 2023 chip seal program for a deduction of $69.76 due to a change in square yards quantity for said program. The cost of the contract now stands at $253,856.64.

• A fifth release for $123,343.75 from the escrow agreement with 3-GEN-D LLC for the construction of the Emerson Crossing Subdivision section as requested by the county engineer. This release is a partial reduction and does not constitute final acceptance of the constructed facilities. A balance of $161,104.20 remains in escrow for completed improvements.

• Allocated ARPA funds for $426,755 to install a new HVAC and sanitary system at the Miami County Commerce Center.

• The title transfer of one 2019 Ford Explorer, as it is deemed to be obsolete and unfit for use by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The Upper Valley Career Center’s First Responders Academy Program originally acquired the vehicle.

• To sign an Interpreting Services Contract with eTranslation Services of Lakewood, New Jersey, for the Job and Family Services’ Limited English Proficient (LEP) population from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024. This is a one-year contract with two additional one-year contracts based on satisfactory performance.

• To enter a contract between the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the village of Bradford to provide police protection to the village. The sheriff agrees to provide 8.5 hours of protection every day, and the village of Bradford agrees to pay the county $8,986.75 per month and will reimburse the county for fuel not to exceed $7,500 per year.

• To acknowledge the sheriff’s office’s monthly expense report for the period ending on Oct. 31, 2023.

• To acknowledge a receipt of the “Earhart Group drainage project” petition, and the assessment schedule presented by the Soil and Water Conservation District. In a letter dated Sept. 12, 2023, the Board of Supervisors of the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District certified the findings, and that the project’s construction will improve water management and provide economic, industrial, environmental, and social development within the watershed area.

Also Tuesday morning, the commissioners made the following announcements:

• A special work session is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Hearing room with the facilities and maintenance department and Chris Monnin from Garmann Miller.

• The commissioners plan to conduct a business walk with the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The commissioners announced the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Miami County Commerce Center. The event will be on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. at the northwest corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55.