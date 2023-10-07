MC Commissioners OK numerous agreements, apps

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved the 2024 Health Insurance rates with the County Employment Benefit Consortium of Ohio (CEBCO) during its meeting on Thu. Oct. 5.

The Health Insurance plans are broken into two plans with four different enrollment tiers:

• High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP) monthly rates: employee $96.20; employee and child $172.84; employee and spouse $211.88; family $288.56

• Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) Plan monthly rates: employee $181.04; employee and child $325.18; employee and spouse $398.80; family $542.86.

Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) rates will be the total monthly premium plus a 2% administrative fee.

The commissioners and CEBCO also adopted Health Savings Accounts (HSA) guidelines. Quarterly deposits will be made on the tenth day of each quarter. To be eligible for a quarterly deposit, an employee must be active in the county’s healthcare plan on the first day of the month of the quarter and have an HSA account open with Park National Bank. Quarterly deposit amounts for a single policy will have an annual deposit of $1,000 or a family deposit of $2,000.

In other business, commissioners approved or authorized the following agenda items:

• A grant from the Ohio Department of Development’s Lead Safe Ohio Program to the Office of Community Development (OCD) for $710,000 for lead poisoning prevention and mitigation in residential properties, congregate care settings, and facilities built before 1978.

• A fourth release of financial guaranty to Emerson Crossing Subdivision for $199,497.55 as requested by the county engineer. This release partially reduces a previous escrow agreement and does not constitute final acceptance. A balance of $284,447.95 remains in the escrow agreement for the completion of improvements.

• The final release of financial guaranty for the construction of North Branch Pass Subdivision for $85,777 as requested by the county engineer.

• For the county engineer to obtain statements of qualifications from firms interested in providing professional services to design the “2024 Miami County bridge package.”

• For Wagner Paving Inc. of Laura, to repave 575-linear-feet of driveway at the sanitary engineering department for $50,950. The driveway paved initially in 1998, is still in good standing, but the top layer of asphalt is cracking and needs to be replaced.

• For preventative and inspection services with HVAC equipment and Job and Family Services with Mechanical System of Dayton (MSD) Inc. for maintaining proper care of the HVAC equipment. The contract will run from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30. 2024, for $3,280.55.

• Sign Title XX sub-grant agreements between Job and Family Services and Health Partners Free Clinic of Troy for $2,000.

• To provide police protection and law enforcement with the Miami County Park District for its property, public programs, and special events by assigning a regular uniformed officer to work within and around the properties. The park will pay $57.09 per hour for services rendered for one year starting Jan. 1, 2024.

• A receipt of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office’s monthly expense account for September.

• The submission of a grant application for the Urban Transit Program’s application for the 2024 state fiscal year (SFY) and the Ohio Department of Transportation for $105,597.

• The submission of a grant application for the Disabled Transfer Fare Assistance Reimbursement Program for the 2024 State Fiscal Year (SFY) with the Ohio Department of Transportation for $36,186.

• To grant the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Ohio Transit Partnership Program $44,892 for two vehicle replacements on behalf of Miami County Public Transit.

• To close all county offices for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2023, except those required to remain open to assure public safety. Further, the board encouraged all other Miami County Elected Officials to adopt a resolution by closing their respective offices on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

The commissioners announced county offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9, in observance of Columbus Day.