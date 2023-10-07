Troy Police reports

Police log
FRIDAY
-5:30 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Faurecia on Archer Drive.
-5:16 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.
-12:48 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Submarine House on North Market Street.
THURSDAY
-2:11 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Norwich Road.
-12:09 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Casey’s General Store on West Market Street.
-10:28 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Floral View Apartments on Long Street.
-9:06 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of North Walnut Street and East Main Street.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.