Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-5:30 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Faurecia on Archer Drive.

-5:16 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-12:48 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Submarine House on North Market Street.

THURSDAY

-2:11 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Norwich Road.

-12:09 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Casey’s General Store on West Market Street.

-10:28 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

-9:06 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of North Walnut Street and East Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.