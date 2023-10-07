Sidney Alive’s fall festival commences Oct. 13 and 14

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive is once again holding its annual fall festival with lots of fall fun this year on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14.

On Friday, the annual Downtown Chocolate Walk will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Ticket holders will visit various downtown businesses and collect some great chocolate treats. Tickets are only on sale for a limited time.

Also kicking off that day is the Boos & Brews Craft Show, brought to you by The Window Guy. The craft show will go from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and continue into Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Pub Crawl will also start Friday evening. Visit DORA-serving establishments and get your card stamped at each stop. Once you fill your card, you can drop it off at the Sidney Alive dropbox, located just inside Murphy’s Craft Bar + Kitchen (110 E. Poplar St.) to enter a drawing for a $25 gift card.

On Saturday, the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market will open at 8 a.m. and celebrate the last day of a fantastic market season, with some vendors staying until 2 p.m. A coffee tasting will feature Greenhaus Coffee and The Waiting Room Coffee house. Additional coffee vendors are scheduled to attend including Café Graciela and more to come. Registrations are still being accepted for additional coffee shops and roasters. Coffee lovers can purchase a tasting punch card and add a commemorative mug made by local artist B. Davis Pottery.

Continuing Saturday, there will be a Chili Cook-Off. Do you have the best chili around? Then prove it! Compete in the contest and the winning top three get a percentage of the registration fees. Chili lovers can purchase a tasting punch card to taste all the goodness and vote on their favorite. This is a blind judging contest.

After the tastings are underway, a costume contest will start at 11 a.m. with registration from 10 to 10:45 a.m. for children up to age 12 as well as family groups and pet categories. Trick or treat will take place at downtown businesses and farmer’s market vendors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be some family fun activities with The United Way Kids Zone on the square provided by area businesses and organizations throughout the morning. Ralph’s Mystery Food will also be available on the square.

Continue downtown throughout the day for Downtown Sidewalk Sales and into the evening visiting our great restaurants and shops and completing the Boos & Brews Pub Crawl.

For more information or to get registered, please contact the Sidney Alive office at 937-658-6945 or visit the website www.SidneyAlive.org/events or the organization’s Facebook and Instagram pages.