MC Commissioners OK OSU agreement

TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized a membership agreement with The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs for professional classes for Miami County employees during their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The cost of the agreement is for $6,300 for 28 training units with additional training units at a cost of $225 per unit.

“I think this is a great thing for our employees that we’ve offered for a couple years now,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer.

Then, the commissioners approved the final change order to the 2022 center line and edge striping and center line layout program which saw a reduction of $13,839.05 due to a change in quantities. The new contract total is $293,760.95.

The final resolution was to authorize the purchase of one CrackPro 260 with an air compressor for a cost not to exceed $71,155.

At their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Miami County Commissioners awarded Washington Primary with Piqua City Schools a $500 grant to “promote recycling through students using non-woven grocery totes when shopping,” according to the resultion. The grant is through the 2022-2023 school year education waste reduction grant with the Miami County Solid Waste District.

Then, the commissioners authorized a contract with Greentech Lawn & Irrigation for the design and installation of a new irrigation system at the Miami County Hobart Center for Government Building for a cost of $9,000.

“We want to rebrand that building and dress it up,” said Mercer.

Commissioner Wade Westfall commented, “With all of the work that the city of Troy is putting into Main Street, it’ll be a nice addition.”

The commissioners authorized the purchase of two HP EliteBook Notebook computers with two docking stations and a power adapter for a cost that shall not exceed $3,820.40 for the IT Department.

They also approved the purchase of one Network Analyst for ArcGIS GIS Server to “extend the CAD mapping software to the mobile and fire station altering servers” as stated in the resolution for a cost not to exceed $8,243.

The next resolution was to accept two highway easements on Peters Road and Michaels Road in Monroe Township.

Finally, the commissioners signed an agreement with Gallia County to provide jail services. The Miami County Jail is set to receive $55 per day per bed for boarding and supervisors prisoners from Gallia County.