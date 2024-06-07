MC Commissioners OK Petco grant for animal shelter

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Animal Shelter will receive a $5,000 from Petco for animal adoptions.

The Miami County Commissioners acknowledged the submission for the Petco Love Grant on behalf of the shelter at their meeting on Thursday, June 6.

Michael Clarey, chief administrative officer for Miami County, discussed the partnership with Petco and the shelter.

“This could potentially be a $5,000 quarterly grant that the animal shelter may be receiving depending on volume of adoptions,” Clarey said.

“I want to thank Petco for being a good community supporter of the animal shelter,” Commissioner Ted Mercer said.

The commissioners also acknowledged an Inmate Telephone Service Agreement for the Miami County Jail and Incarceration Facility with Inmate Calling Solutions LLC.

The agreement is effective for an initial three-year term and will automatically renew for two successive periods of 12 months each, unless one party delivers to the other, written notice of non-renewal at least 90 days before the end of the then current term.

The terms of the agreement were discussed between Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak and the commissioners at the previous meeting.

“We’re getting money put back into the general fund for this,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said.

The commissioners also authorize a one-time financial contribution in the amount of $30,000 to Miami County Communication Center for a feasibility study.

The funds be used to provide support to the Miami County Communication Center for the for enhancing the shared services relationship between the Miami County Fire and Emergency Management Service Departments by exploring cooperative strategies.

Finally, the commissioners authorized credit card expenditures for the Commissioners’ Office, for work-related expenses, for the third quarter of 2024, pursuant to section 301.27 of the Ohio Revised Code.