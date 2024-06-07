Tipp Garden Club delves into nature

Brukner Nature Center’s Michael McKay gave an in-depth presentation, on Tuesday, June 4, on three of the animals, including broad-winged hawk, as seen here, which resides at the Nature Center. Submitted photo

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Garden Club spends June through August traveling by carpool to a variety of local sites and programs. This month, 18 members visited Brukner Nature Center in Troy on Tuesday, June 4.

The Nature Center promotes the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through preservation, education, and rehabilitation. It is located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road.

Brukner’s Michael McKay gave an in-depth presentation on three of the animals that reside there. He introduced a broad-winged hawk, a black rat snake, and a spotted salamander. The incredible knowledge that Michael imparted of all three of these animals was astounding. The club learned not only about the habitat and diet of each animal, but also their traits and personalities. There was much to absorb. Some members participated in a hands-on option with the snake and salamander.

Club members explored the interpretive center and tree-top bird vista after the presentation. Then members proceeded to Culver’s for lunch afterwards.

Saturday, July 20, the club will be exploring Miami County in Bloom’s Garden Tour “A Garden is Music to the Earth” by carpool.