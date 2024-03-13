MC Commissioners OK sanitary engineering funds

By Eamon Baird

TROY—The Miami County Commissioners approved multiple resolutions for the Department of Sanitary Engineering during their meeting on Tuesday, March 12.

The commissioners issued a notice to proceed with the Evanston Private Sewer Lateral Replacement Project with Strand Associates of Cincinnati to provide services for said project for $49,500.

The commissioners also authorized First Systems Inc., of Troy, to perform cleaning services in the Sanitary Engineering Administration Building and Transfer Station. The scope of the work includes cleaning of the offices and restrooms outside of standard business hours and will not exceed $2,350 per month.

“So our current cleaning vendor, we weren’t happy with their performance, so we had to get quotes from different companies,” said Josh Lococo, assistant sanitary engineer.

In other business, the commissioners authorized of approved the following resolutions:

• To accept an Ohio Pet Fund Grant Award for $2,500 on behalf of the Miami County Animal Shelter, with the funding to be used to offset the costs to spay and neuter dogs and cats at the shelter

• To execute and sign an agreement with McBride Dale Clarion (MDC) of Cincinnati to provide professional services of the agreement for the 2023 Miami County Comprehensive Plan Update Project as requested by the Miami County Department of Development for $100,000. On Nov. 30, 2023, the commissioners authorized the project negotiations.

Dan Suerdieck, planning and zoning manager for Miami County, endorsed MDC of Cincinnati.

“They are an Ohio-based small business, and they have a great deal of experience working with counties and townships,” Suerdieck said.

At the end of the meeting, the commissioners opened bids for the Roadside Mowing Program as requested by the county engineer.

Two Ohio companies, Running G Farms & Construction of Rio Grande and Quick Mow Inc. of Millersburg, submitted bids for the project.