Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-5:17 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Baumhauer Scherer Sheafer Insurance on Spring Street in Piqua.

-10:17 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at West Central Juvenile Detention Center on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-12:09 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Market Street and Archer Drive in Troy due to expired registration. The plates were found to be altered and suspected methamphetamine was located.

MONDAY

-1:36 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 900 block of Johnson Road in Newton Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.