MC Commissioners OK video recording for courts

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized a purchase for the Common Pleas Court for audio and video recording for the county’s 13 hearing rooms.

After opening proposals for the on April 2, the commissioners selected Jefferson Audio Video Systems Inc., of Louisville, for the contract.

Stacy Smith, administrator for the common pleas court, addressed the commissioners at the meeting.

“After extensive research and communications with all the elected officials, we believe this is the best route,” Smith said.

Smith added the cost of year one of the contract is included that years two and three are $143,000, year five, $162,000, and year five $191,000.

Adam Emswiler, director of the information technology (IT) department, said under the new contract the courts will have audio and visual capabilities.

“If we want to put the commissioner’s office into the YouTube channel so people can watch that live or recorded session, they would be able to do that,” Emswiler said.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following resolutions:

• A quote from Apex Office Chairs, of Williamsburg, Virginia, to purchase six leather console dispatch chairs for the communications center for $17,438.70.

• A quote from Dave Arbogast Ford, of Troy, and authorize the facilities and maintenance department to purchase a 2024 Ford F-250 4×4 regular cab XL truck with plow package for $48,679. The outdated trucks from 2005 and 2006 will be placed on GovDeals.

• A contract for Revive Vending Company LLC, of Piqua, as the new vending company for the Safety Building, Hobart Center, and County Government Building. There is no cost associated with this contract which will expire on July 31, 2027.

• To sign the subdividers agreement, escrow agreement and record plat for the construction of the Emerson Crossing Subdivision, as requested by the county engineer. The record plat was approved by the planning commission on March 19, and the county engineer on May 23.

• A service agreement with OnSolve LLC on behalf of the municipal court for telephone message delivery to defendants and court employees for $3,000.

• A 2024 LiveScan Device grant agreement to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for the Miami County Municipal and Common Pleas Courts. The estimated cost for the ongoing annual maintenance is $3,000.

• A quote from TimeClock Plus LLC, of San Angelo, Texas, to authorize the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to enter into an annual subscription renewal with a five-year contract with said company for the Aladec software that aids in scheduling, maintaining, and leave accruals for the sheriff’s office. The cost of the software equipment is $55,647.27.

• A contract with the village of Bradford for the sheriff to provide eight hours of police protection and community outreach five days per week from June 1 through Aug. 31. Bradford agrees to pay the county $57.09 per hour worked by the deputy to be billed monthly.

• To instruct the Miami County Department of Development to waive fees normally required for building and zoning permits for Darke, Mercer and Miami Counties for repair, reconstruction and other work associated with May storm damage.