MC Commissioners OK waterline extensions

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved four resolutions involving the Studebaker Road waterline extensions project when they met on Thursday, Dec. 1.

One of those resolutions declared the project necessary “for the preservation and promotion of the public health and welfare,” stated the resolution. The resolution also authorized for “special assessments are to be levied and collected to pay for a portion of said improvement”

Another of the resolutions approved a contract with Choice One Engineering for services in the amount of $135,300, which is paid for utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The next resolution adopted revisions to the plan. The project will provide water service to that area.

The final resolution directed the Miami County Sanitary Engineer to “prepare, or to cause to be prepared detailed plans, specifications, estimates of costs, and tentative assessments” involving the project.

The Commissioners also authorized an amendment to a previous resolution for services for the courts through CourtView Justice Solutions. The amendment extends the agreement for another two years. For the 2023 year, the agreement cost totals to $121,872. For the 2024 year, the agreement cost totals to $130,476. Shawn Peeples, clerk of courts, recommended to the commissioners to enter into negotiations after this agreement is up to find other services.

The sanitary engineering department was authorized to purchase a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 4WD truck for a cost of $55,035.

The sheriff’s office was approved to submit the Local Jails Project Capital Improvement Grant application through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Office requesting $175,000. According to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, the funds would be for a “needs assessment only, which includes every (department) that participates in the criminal justice system of Miami County.”

Then, the Commissioners authorized an agreement between Miami County Park District and the sheriff’s office to provide one sheriff’s deputy to work within and around the Park District. Duchak commented, “It’s a good partnership and collaboration.”

The next resolution was to accept the 2022 delinquent real estate tax and assessment collection funds totaling to $2,284,285, according to the Miami County Treasurer Jim Stubbs. Stubbs said the amount is “a little bit lower than in the past.”

Following the meeting, bids were opened for the East Oakwood Street improvements project. Six bids were opened:

• Coate Construction – West Milton – $791,041.25;

• PAB Construction Co. – Coldwater – $698,680;

• M&T Excavating – Bradford – $626,005;

• Tom’s Construction – St. Henry – $695,147;

• Finfrock Construction – Covington – $718,000;

• Outdoor Enterprise – Troy – $770,758.

Then, the Commissioners were presented with a certificate of appreciation by CORSA in celebration of the 35th anniversary of CORSA.