OSP Trooper and Dispatcher of the Year selected

DAYTON — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew L. Pudenz and Dispatcher Monica O. Huffman have been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year at the Dayton Post.

The selection of Pudenz is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Dayton Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Dayton Post chose Pudenz based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Pudenz, 27, joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) in 2017 and has served at the Piqua and Dayton posts throughout his career. Originally from Lewisburg, and a 2013 graduate of Tri-County North High School. Pudenz resides in New Madison.

Huffman was selected by her peers as the 2022 Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher of the Year at the Dayton Dispatch Center. Huffman was awarded this recognition based on her technical job knowledge, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.

Huffman, 34, joined OSP in January 2015. Originally from Huber Heights, Huffman resides in Tipp City with her husband, Tim, and her daughter, Nikki.

Pudenz is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award, and Huffman is now in contention for the District and State Dispatcher of the Year award. Both are to be announced at a later date